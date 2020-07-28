Kadapa: Red sanders logs worth Rs 11 Lakh seized, 5 held

Kadapa: Police arrested 5 red sanders smugglers and recovered 23 logs worth Rs 11 lakh and a mini lorry from them at Nagapatnam forest area of Khajipet mandal on Monday.

Addressing media at Khajipet, Mydukuru DSP Vijayakumar said that acting on a tip off Mydukuru rural CI Konda Reddy and Khajipet SI Arun Reddy have conducted raids at Nagapatnam forest area in the wee hours of Monday and nabbed the smugglers loading red sander logs into the lorry.

He said the three were the residents of Pathuru village of Khajipet mandal and remaining two were residing at electronic city of Bengaluru city in Karnataka state.

The DSP said one smuggler belongs to Chittoor district managed to escape from the scene and added the accused were hiring labour from surrounding villages illegally for axing the red sander trees and for transporting logs to outside state. A case has been registered by Khajipet police.