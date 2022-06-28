Kadapa researcher in the list of world scientists for research in science and technology

Dr. Busireddy Sudhakar Reddy, Professor of Physics, Government Men's College, Kadapa, YSSAR District, has joined the list of World Scientists. Acharya Busireddy has been named one of the world's top researchers in the AD (Alfer – Doger) Scientific Index rankings for best research in the field of science and technology. In the latest rankings, he is ranked 19,034th internationally, 4,302nd in Asia, 972nd nationally and first in college.



The rankings are based on SCI research papers, Scopus' H-Index, I-10 Index, Citations, ORCID, Web of Science, Education, and Google Scholar database. On this occasion, the College Principal Dr. G. Rabindranath and the faculty congratulated him.

Dr. Busireddy Sudhakar Reddy of Goodavandlapalle village in Chintakommadinne Mandal YSR District has already received many awards and international recognition. He has previously served as a Visiting Scientist in South Korea, Sweden, Finland, Hong Kong, and South Africa. He has published research articles in over 70 national and international journals.