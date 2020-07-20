X
Kadapa: SP hands over 4 lakh aid to former Maoist

Kadapa: SP hands over 4 lakh aid to former Maoist
Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan handing over Rs 4 lakh cheque to former Maoist G Krishna Reddy in Kadapa on Monday 

Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan handed over a cheque for Rs 4 lakh to the former Maoist Gajjala Krishna Reddy under rehabilitation scheme here on Monday.

Kadapa: Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan handed over a cheque for Rs 4 lakh to the former Maoist Gajjala Krishna Reddy under rehabilitation scheme here on Monday.

It may be recalled that previous government had declared Rs 4 lakh reward on Maoist Gajjala Krishna Reddy. In this connection, he was voluntarily surrendered before Rayalaseema Range IG Sridhar Rao, DIG BV Ramanakumar in 2016.

The government has sanctioned him Rs 4 lakh financial assistance under rehabilitation scheme. The former Maoist thanked to the government for extending financial help.

