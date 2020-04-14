Kadapa: SP K K N Anburajan warns rumour mongers of action

Kadapa: Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan warned of stringent action against those who are responsible for posting fake messages about coronavirus on social media.



After inspecting arrangements in COVID-19 hospital established in Fatima Medical College in the city on Monday, the SP said it is unfortunate that some people are unnecessarily terrifying the public by posting false and unwanted messages on social media.

He said the police department would not hesitate to open rowdy-sheet against fake message senders and would send them behind bars, if found guilty.

While pointing out the credibility of some persons who were allegedly infected by coronavirus or in contacts are hiding facts, the SP appealed them to extend their cooperation to the government by voluntarily coming forward for blood tests to avoid spread of the virus. He said the lockdown is being strictly enforced in the district and claimed that over 2,000 people were fined, while 2,000 vehicles were seized on the charges of violating norms during lockdown period. He said special attention is being paid to red zones as people would not be allowed to come out unless for emergency purpose. On this occasion, the SP also inspected a Centre established by the police department to help COVID-19 victims. City DSP Suryanarayana and others were present.