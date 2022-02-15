Kadapa: Speed up OTS, Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju to staff

Kadapa: District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the officials to speed up the implementation of Jagananna Sampurna Gruhahakku Pathakam in the interest of facilitating permanent houses to the poor.

Reviewing the status of ongoing programmes such as Jagananna housing colonies, Jagananna Sampurna Gruhahakku Pathakam, services available at Village and Ward Secretariats, Public Distribution System, fever survey house hold resurvey, linking Aadhaar to electrical meters and NRGS here on Monday, he said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was very particular over effective implementation of Jagananna Sampurna Gruhahakku Pathakam (One-Time Settlement scheme) in the interest of facilitating perminant houses to the poor.

He also directed them to achieve the targets related to Jagananna housing colonies at division, constituency and mandal levels. On the occasion, the collector enquired over the availability of sand, iron, cement and directed them to immediately brought to his notice if they found any scarcity of these items.