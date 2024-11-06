  • Menu
Kadiri MLA releases Krishna waters into HNSS main canal

Kadiri MLA releases Krishna waters into HNSS main canal
Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad released Krishna waters into the Nagireddipalle HNSS main branch canal on...

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad released Krishna waters into the Nagireddipalle HNSS main branch canal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion at the canal, MLA Venkata Prasad said that Kadiri town is all set for all-round development because of the presence of NTPC power project, supply of Krishna waters to Cherlopalle reservoir, filling of village tanks with Krishna water and the town’s connectivity with Krishnapatnam port, Benguluru airport and the 12-lane Hyderabad-Vijawawada express highway, etc.,

He said Handri-Niva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) was the dream project of former chief minister NTR. Present Chief Minister N Chandrababu made NTR’s dream a reality by its speedy execution and bringing Krishna waters to the drought-prone and backward district of united Anantapur, he added.

He praised Chandrababu Naidu as a great visionary and leader stating that he alone can usher in development and prosperity to Andhra Pradesh.

