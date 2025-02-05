Kadiri: Textile traders seek solutions to problems

Live
Kadiri: A memorandum related to the problems of BC employees in Sri Sathya Sai district was submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu...
Especially, the problems faced by handloom and textile traders were brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu said that a committee will soon be appointed to address the problems faced by textile traders and rules and regulations would be formulated.
BC Employees Association State general secretary Chinta Nagaraju, Dharmavaram Textile Traders Association president Giriraju Ravi, Neeluri Seena, Shashi, Hemanth and Ramana were among those who met the Chief Minister.
