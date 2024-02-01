Kadiri YSRCP incharge Maqbool calls fir clean sweep in next elections

Kadiri MLA candidate, Maqbool Ahmed, and the Satyasai district MP candidate, Shri Shantamma, highlighted the efforts and achievements of the YSRCP in the district, calling for a clean sweep in the upcoming elections.

It also mentions the importance of unity and working together to achieve the party's goals, including winning all 175 assembly seats and reinstating YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister.

The message ends by emphasizing the significance of agricultural development and encourages support for the YSRCP and its candidate.