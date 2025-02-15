Kakani is a big liar: MLA Somireddy

Nellore: Remarking former minister and YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy as a big liar, Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chan-dramohan Reddy said that he is expecting Kakani to tell truth at least for once in his life.

It may be recalled that a case was registered against MLA Somireddy during Covid period, for alleged misuse of Anandaiah Ayurvedic Medicine.

In this connection, Somireddy attended the district court on Friday. Later addressing reporters in the court premises, the MLA recalled that nine years ago Kakani filed a case against him, alleging that he (Somireddy) has properties worth Rs 1,000 crore in Singapore and Ma-laysia. He pointed out that Kakani failed to prove his allegations even after nine years.

Somireddy ruled out Kakani’s latest allegations against him that he purchased office at Vedayapalem in Nellore city, and two villas in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and earned Rs 430 crores in recent period.

Stating that Kakani has made number of baseless allegations against him over these years, the MLA clarified that there is no need for him to purchase properties for his son-in-law as they are big contractors and already has properties worth crores of rupees in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

MLA Somireddy alleged that Kakani Govardhan Reddy had registered 57 acres of government land, each acre costing about Rs 1.25 crore, in the name of GKS Company, for which his son-in-law was working as the CEO, at a rate of Rs 15 lakh each acre, on March 15, 2024.

He said the government is keen on conducting enquiry over the irreg-ularities by Kakani Govardhan Reddy and he will face serious charges in coming days.