Kakani launches YSR Chirunavvu at Podalakur

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched Dr YSR Chirunavvu and Kanti Velugu programmes to provide quality education to students and better healthcare.

Inaugurating the programme at Podalakur ZP High School, jointly organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Coalgate Palmolive Company as a pilot project in Nellore district on Monday, the Minister said the Chief Minister, who is providing all the necessary infrastructure to the students, was also designing several programmes in terms of their wellbeing.

He said the main objective of Dr YSR Chirunavvu was to create awareness among students about dental hygiene and to keep them free of any dental problems.

"It is heartening to note that the Colgate Company, which has been known to the public for many years, has come forward to take up this initiative with a sense of service," he appreciated.

The programme was launched as a pilot project in Nellore district and will soon be launched by the Chief Minister across the state, he added. He said through the YSR Kanti Velugu programme, the eye problems of students have already been identified and necessary medical services and eyeglasses have been provided.

He also said the Chief Minister was planning to implement the Ragijava distribution programme being implemented in Sarvepalli constituency in all government schools across the state for three days in a week.

He said that students in all the government schools will be educated about dental care through Dr YSR Chirunavvu and brushes and Colgate paste will be supplied at free of cost.

The minister called upon all the students to keep their teeth clean by brushing properly and greet them with a nice smile without any dental problems.

In this connection, the Minister released Teachers' Guide, designed to create awareness on teeth. Dental Council of India Vice-President Dr Satish Reddy, CEO of Colgate Palmolive Company Prabha Narasimhan, Colgate Company CSR Head Poonam Sharma, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah, MPDO Nagesh Kumari, Tahsildar Prasad and students were present.