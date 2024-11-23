Kakani lodges complaint against TDP

Nellore: YSRCP district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with party activists has lodged a complaint with 5th Town police station on Friday, demanding initiating of action against TDP functionaries, who allegedly posted objectionable comments against former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and party leaders on social media.

Later speaking to reporters, Kakani has pointed out that police department is registering cases against YSRCP activists on the charges of posting objectionable comments against TDP leaders. ‘But, it is unfortunate that the police are least bothered in registering cases against TDP functionaries regarding the same complaints lodged by YSRCP,’ he criticised.

The former minister warned the TDP leaders to face dire consequences if they continue posting objectionable comments against Jagan and party leaders. He appealed party activists, who are facing problems with the TDP government, not to get demoralised as the party leadership will extend all support to them. Sullurpet former MLA K Sanjeevaiah, ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma, party rural in-charge Anam Vijayakumar Reddy and others were present.