Kakinada: 3 cops suspended for negligence of duties

Kakinada: District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu on Sunday suspended three police personnel for negligence of duty. The suspended cops included Sub-Inspector of Karapa police station D Ramesh, Head Constable T Raja Rao and Annavaram ASI DVK Tirumala Rao.

The SP said that SI D Ramesh tampered with officials' record and gave false and fabricated report to the higher authorities regarding the seized vehicles. He said that the SI gave a seized vehicle to one owner and another vehicle to Raksha vehicle driver recently. On receiving information, the SP inquired into the incident. And the report was sent to the Eluru Range DIG. Soon after receiving the orders from the DIG, SP issued orders for suspension of SI Ramesh and Head Constable T Raja Rao.

In another case, ASI DVK Tirumala Rao of Annavaram police station was suspended on the charge of irregularities during his duty. ASI Tirumala Rao conducted a raid on gambling den in Chamavaram village of Rowtulapudi mandal of Kakinada district and seized a mobile phone. But he didn't report this incident to the SI concerned. Later, he gave the mobile to the gambler by taking Rs 3,000 in the presence of mediators. This issue was brought to the notice of SP, who took action against him by suspending from duty.