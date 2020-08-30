Kakinada: BJP city president Chitneedi Srinivas demands probe into fleecing of patients by private hospitals

Kakinada: BJP city president Chitneedi Srinivas demanded that District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy conduct inspections in private hospitals allotted for Covid-19 treatment.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Srinivas said that a corruption virus had caught up with the ownership of Covid-19 hospitals in the city. He said the corporate hospital authorities collecting lakhs of rupees from the poor people for treatment.

Srinivas demanded that the Collector appoint a committee of doctors to conduct inspections at the private and corporate hospitals under the supervision of the district Collector.

A comprehensive inquiry into their cases and medical details, bill payments and infrastructure etc should be conducted. He demanded that the government seize the hospitals which were charging high fees beyond the limit.