Kakinada: BJP demands nod for Ganesh festival celebrations

Kakinada: BJP state spokesperson Yenimireddy Malakondaiah expressed his resentment over the attitude of the YSRCP government for not according permission to celebrate and immerse the Lord Ganesh idols in the state. Speaking to media here on Saturday, Malakondaiah said the decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not permitting the celebration of Ganesh festival was highly condemnable by the BJP and called it as atrocious.

He said that BJP State presidnet Somu Veerraju also condemned the decision of the CM for not giving permission to celebrate Vinayaka Chaviti in view of the possible threat of Covid-19. He also pointed out that the CM conducted elections and also held various meetings but he wondered how he can single out a sacred Hindu festival like Vinayaka Chaviti for not conducting the celebrations.

He further said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was pursuing anti-Hindu policies in the state. He also said that BJP would not tolerate such anti-Hindu practices. He also stated that they would celebrate the Vinayaka Chaviti and immersion of idols strictly following the Covid -19 norms to avoid any health problems.

Nagara Ganesh Utsav Samiti president Duvvuri Subramanyam said that Vinayaka Chavithi festival will be conducted on September 10 and the Ganesh immersion festival will be held on September 19. He said the governments of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have permitted celebrations of Ganesh festival with Covid -19 protocol and unfortunately the AP government has denied permission and also observed rules against the conventions, traditions and cultural values of the majority Hindus.

He also demanded to permit the organisers for conducting the Ganesh immersion celebrations and their promise to adhere to the norms of Covid -19 guidelines. He said that cockfights were permitted during Sankranti season much against the restrictions imposed by the High Court as well as the Supreme Court.

Despite the spike in Covid cases, the government has not banned the liquor sale in AP. He demanded the CM to reconsider his decision and permit the celebrations of the Ganesh festival in public places with the enforcement of Covid rules. He also stated the idol immersion would be made at three places like Salt creek water, Vinayaka Sagar, Jagannaickpur, Opposite I Town Police station and Vakalapudi areas in Kakinada by following the Covid norms.