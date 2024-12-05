Live
Kakinada Collector calls voters to cast their votes in teacher quota MLC election
In a crucial announcement regarding the Teachers' MLC election for the joint East-West Godavari districts, Kakinada district Collector Shanmohan urged eligible voters to participate in the electoral process. Voting will take place on Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm, and all teachers with the right to vote in the teachers' constituency elections are encouraged to make their voices heard.
A total of five independent candidates are contesting in this election, with 116 polling stations established to accommodate 16,737 voters across the six districts. To ensure a smooth voting experience, a special control room has been set up at the Kakinada Collectorate to monitor the election proceedings.
Once the polling concludes, the polling staff will securely transport the ballot boxes to a designated strong room located at JNTU Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Central Library in Kakinada. The results are anticipated to be announced following the vote counting scheduled for December 9.
As of 10 am, the polling has recorded a turnout of 20 percent, with full security measures in place to maintain order and prevent any unwanted incidents throughout the election day. Voters are reminded of the importance of their participation in this democratic process.