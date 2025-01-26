Kakinada Collector receives Best RO Award

Kakinada : Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili received the ‘Best Returning Officer (RO)’ award from Chief Secretary K Vijayanand during the National Voters’ Day celebrations held on Saturday at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

This honour highlights his outstanding efforts in ensuring free, fair and efficient election processes in the district. Along with the District Collector, Kakinada RDO S Mallibabu and Kakinada Urban tahsildar Jitendra were also honoured with awards by the Chief Secretary in recognition of their outstanding contributions to election management and voter awareness initiatives.

The event, organised by the State Election Commission, highlighted the importance of free and fair elections while celebrating the efforts of officials who have upheld the values of democracy.

These awards stand as testaments to those officers’ dedication, meticulous planning and adherence to election protocols which set a benchmark for electoral excellence.