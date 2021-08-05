Kakinada: Dissident TDP corporator bags 2nd Deputy Mayor post

Kakinada: Rebel TDP Corporator Chodipalli Satya Prasad was elected as second Deputy Mayor with the support of ruling YSRCP in Kakinada Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday.

He defeated TDP Corporator Palivela Anantha Kumar. Though the TDP has majority in KMC, the YSRCP managed to secure confidence of majority of the corporators after the 2019 elections. Though the TDP corporators acted with strategy to win the post, they failed in the last minute.

There are 30 corporators belonging to TDP, 9 of YSRCP, 3 BJP and 3 Independents in the KMC. The Independent candidate VRambabu proposed TDP rebel corporator Chodipalli Satya Prasad's name for the post and the TDP corporator VBalaji proposed Ravi Anantha Kumar.

As many as 25 corporators including 9 YSRCP, 11 TDP dissident corporators, three BJP and two Independents voted for Satya Prasad and 10 TDP corporators voted for their candidate Ravi Anantha Kumar. Nine TDP dissident corporators abstained from voting.

Joint Collector GLakshmisha conducted the election. Mayor SPavani was given her seat in the council hall along with other corporators. But she expressed her resentment and demanded the election officer to allot a separate seat to her by respecting the Chair. But Lakshmisha said that there is no such provision during the election time to the Mayor or any others.

Expressing concern over it, Pavani did not sit and remain standing in the council hall till the election was completed.