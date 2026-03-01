Kakinada fireworks explosion: Police starts comprehensive probe

A massive explosion at the Suryashri Fireworks manufacturing plant in Vetlapalam, Samarlakota mandal, Kakinada district, has resulted in 21 deaths. The incident occurred at the outskirts of Vetlapalem village, with over ten others seriously injured and undergoing treatment at Kakinada GGH Hospital. Doctors report that many of the injured are in critical condition.

Adabala Srinu, father of the fireworks owner Adabala Arjun, also died in the blast. Police are investigating thoroughly, and Arjun has surrendered to authorities. His brother, Adabala Veerababu, remains at large, with police conducting a search for him.

A panchnama and postmortem were carried out at Samarlakota Community Health Center. Eleven bodies were handed over to families between midnight Saturday and 6 am Sunday. Each family will receive Rs. 25,000 for funeral expenses. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other ministers will visit the families today to deliver compensation cheques.