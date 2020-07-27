Kakinada GGH declared State Coronavirus hospital

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that Government General Hospital (GGH) was declared as Covid-19 state hospital.

Speaking to the media through the Zoom App here on Sunday, he said that two lakh Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the district and out of them 12,483 tested positive. There are 8,595 active cases in the district. About 6,000 Covid-19 patients are in home isolation and they are being treated by the medical and health department officials. All those who exhibited Covid-19 symptoms are being tested at Covid-19 centres.

Special call centres were established for the people under home isolation. Complete medical facilities will be provided only to those who are in critical condition. In the past the critical cases were directed to Visakhapatnam.But now Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) is declared as the State Covid-19 Centre and hence no patient will be directed to Visakhapatnam hereafter. Adequate supply of oxygen, medicines, PPE kits and masks is available, he added.