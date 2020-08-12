Kakinada: GGH sanitation workers continue agitation

Kakinada: Government General Hospital Sanitation Workers' Union has demanded that the government pay the wages directly to the sanitation workers at the Kakinada Government General Hospital.



Seeking minimum wages, the agitation by workers continued at State Covid-19 Hospital for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The union member, VVN Kumar said that they have been continuing the sanitation services at GGH for the last 18 years. Unfortunately, the government has not recognised them. He said that the workers also expressed concern that they were facing the danger of getting affected by Covid-19. He said that the workload on sanitation workers increased significantly since GGH was designated as a State Covid-19 hospital. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 16,000 to sanitation workers in hospitals. Although the government issued GO, the officials are yet to implement the GO in the district. He demanded that the government pay PF, ESI and salaries directly to them.

CITU city president Palivela Veerababu urged the District Collector to address the legitimate demands of the GGH sanitation workers. Union leaders MV Ramana, Durga Prasad, Janardhan and others were present.