Kakinada: Hari Kiran takes charge as East Godavari Collector

KAKINADA: Chevuri Hari Kiran took charge as new Collector for East Godavari district on Saturday. He was posted in the place of outgoing Collector D Muralidhar Reddy. Earlier, Hari Kiran served as the Collector of Kadapa District.

Collector Hari Kiran thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him an opportunity to serve as the Collector of East Godavari district.

While speaking to the media, Hari Kiran said that he was feeling happy for being posted as a Collector of the East Godavari district which has a great history and which is a large district.

He said that steps will be taken to ensure welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries. He recalled that he had served as a Sub-Collector in Bhadrachalam in 2011 and was aware of the merged mandals in the district.

He said that he was lucky to come to such a district as a Collector. Earlier, Joint Collectors Dr G Lakshmisha, Keerthi Chekuri, KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, DRO Ch Sathibabu and other staff of the Collectorate welcomed the Collector and congratulated him on being appointed as East Godavari District Collector.