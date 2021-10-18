Kakinada: High vegetable prices burn hole in people's pockets

Kakinada: The common man is not in a position to purchase the vegetables as their prices have skyrocketed during the festival season in East Godavari district.

In all Rythu Bazars, vegetables of low quality are being sold at high prices. Brinjal per kg is sold from Rs 38 to Rs 48. While the good quality brinjals in the open market cost Rs 80 per kg. Tomato is available at Rs 35 a kg in the Rythu Bazaar and Rs 50 in the open market. Chilies cost Rs 54 per kg.

Vegetable prices have shot up about four times since the beginning of October. The traders blame the torrential rains which hit the district and damaged crops. There is a drop in arrival of vegetables at Rythu Bazars and retail shops in the district. The prices of all types of vegetables have suddenly soared due to the heavy rains, say the traders. At the same time high diesel prices also increase the transportation cost which has cascading affect on vegetable prices.

Therefore, prices of vegetables such as beans, cabbage, carrot, drum sticks, cauliflower and others have also soared.

Almost all vegetables in Rythu Bazars are being sold at exorbitant prices. The prices displayed on the board hardly match with the actual prices. The vendors increased prices of vegetables at Gandhinagar and RTC Complex Rythu Bazars in Kakinada on Sunday.

On the other hand, Karthika Masam is another reason for higher prices of vegetables.

Many consumers complain that the Legal Metrology Department officials have failed to reign in the vegetable sellers in the Rythu Bazars. Akella Srinivasa Rao, a consumer, said that officials are least bothered about the quality of vegetables available in the Rythu Bazar and nobody is coming to inspect.

Another consumer B Sneha Sri complained that the vegetable vendors say that they cannot sell as per the prices mentioned on the board.

Rythu Bazar Estate Officer T Venkata Rajan told 'The Hans India' that owing to the rains, the rates of vegetables have gone up. The supplies of tomato from the district have been stopped since April. They are importing tomatoes from Madanapalli and Kanigiri villages of Chittoor district. For the consumption of people, 10 to 50 tonnes of tomato is required. But only 5 to 6 tonnes of tomato is imported and hence the prices have been hitting the roof in the district.