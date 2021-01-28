Kakinada: Man held for destroying idols, Hundi thefts

Kakinada: Malikipuram police have nabbed a person, accused of destroying idols and stealing Hundi. They recovered Rs 890 cash, a yellow colour Hundi (Dibbi), a wall clock and a bicycle. The police traced the accused through CCTV footages. Amalapuram DSP Y Madhav Reddy said that police arrested Natina Satyanarayana, 40, of Gudapalli-Pallipalem village of Malikipuram mandal in Amalapuram division who committed Hundi thefts in Lord Subramanyeswara Swamy temple and Sri Abhaya Anjneya Swamy temple at Gudapalli village and Lord Sri Rama temple at Kesanapalli village. He said that Malikipuram police registered three cases on January 25.

As per the directions of the Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, the crime investigation teams were formed to detect the cases under the supervision of Razole Circle Inspector of Police Durga Sekhar Reddy. He said that as part of the investigation, dog squad and Clues team were engaged to collect the evidence scientifically.

The police have identified the accused Satyanarayana through the CCTV footage and arrested him on Wednesday. The accused confessed that he used to commit offences when he needed money to meet his regular expenditure. Previously, he committed theft of Hundi at Durga temple in Gudapalli– Pallipalem village. DSP Madhav Reddy advised that to install CC cameras in all important places wherever necessary for prevention and detection of offences. He appreciated the police personnel for quick detection of the case.