Kakinada: MBBS student ends life

Kakinada: In a tragic incident, a second-year MBBS student Ravuru Sai Ram (22) committed suicide at Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) in Kakinada. The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, around 2 am, when Sai Ram hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room at the RMC Boys’ Hostel.

His fellow students noticed the incident early in the morning and immediately alerted the hostel authorities. The hostel staff rushed him to the hospital, but doctors confirmed that he was brought dead. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the reason behind the suicide.