Kakinada: Medical services extended through 182 network hospitals

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy stated that free medical services are rendered through 182 Arogyasri network hospitals in the district.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy convened videoconference from Tadepalli camp office to make 2,434 treatments available through Dr YSR Arogyasri scheme in all districts across the State.

Collector Reddy, DMHO KVS Gowreswar Rao and District Arogyasri Coordinator P Radha Krishna participated in the programme. The Collector informed the CM that Rs 78.74 crore have so far been utilized on Arogyasri services. He said the State government introduced a health support scheme for poor people from December 1, 2019.

After treatment, the patient will be given a minimum of Rs 225 per day during recovery and a maximum of Rs 5,000 per month within 48 hours of discharge. He said 16,11,530 Arogyasri cards were distributed in the district.