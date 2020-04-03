Kakinada: Minister Kurasala Kannababu launches mobile Rythu Bazaars

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu here on Thursday said a total of 43 mobile Rytu Bazaars were launched to cater to the needs of people in Kakinada.



Speaking to the media here, Kannababu said the mobile Rythu Bazaars were launched to ensure that there were no large gatherings at any place. The mobile bazaars would cover all areas in in the city.

He appealed to the people to make use of facilities and avoid gatherings. Apart from them, a total 331 pushcarts too were arranged to sell vegetables to the people

The vegetables are sold at reasonable prices at various Rythu Bazaars in the City. On Thursday, a kg of tomato was sold at Rs 10, brinjal at Rs 16, green chill at Rs 16, potatoes at Rs 26 and ladyfingers at Rs 24, sweet potato at Rs 24, capsicum at Rs 32