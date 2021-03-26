Kakinada: MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy urges people not to waste water

Kakinada: MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy urged the people not to waste even a single drop of water as it is very precious. Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar held a meeting with municipal corporators regarding water issues at ZP Kalyana Mandapam, Ramaraopet here on Wednesday.

MLA Chandrasekhar Reddy participated as chief guest on the occasion. He suggested the people to use the drinking water supplied by the Municipal Corporation sparingly without wastage in the wake of the reduced availability of canal water due to the management of the Polavaram project. He said it was difficult to fill the reservoirs and ponds designated for the supply of drinking water to Kakinada city through canals as the availability of Godavari waters was reduced due to the Polavaram project works.

He said that the available water is being utilised efficiently and the city is providing water supply to the people with a controlled plan to prevent drinking water disturbance during the summer. He appealed to the people to be aware of the current situation and cooperate with the authorities. He said that fitting of motors to the tap lines would not provide drinking water to the people in the suburbs and urged people not to use the motor on the pipelines.

KMC Commissioner Swapnil DinkarPundkar said that all measures were being taken to prevent drinking water shortage in the city during the summer and water would be provided through borewells and tankers, if required.

He said that there are no adequate funds for the maintenance of Vivekananda Park, Gandhinagar Park, Boat Club Parks and Janmabhoomi Parks in the city developed under the Smart City Project.

MLA Chandrasekhar Reddy and the corporators approved in principle the proposal made by the municipal commissioner to introduce user charges in these parks.

MLA said that a committee will be set up with four municipal corporators and officials to determine the user charges so as not to burden the people. The corporators demanded that Transco officials lay new poles to replace the rusted and dilapidated electrical poles in the city and cut down the branches of the trees that were blocking the power lines and move them immediately without bothering the people. Additional commissioner Naga Narasimha Rao, Municipal SE Satyanarayana Raju, corporators and others were present.