Kakinada: Mood building up for cockfight days ahead of Sankranti

Kakinada: While the Makar Sankranti festival is days away, the famous sport of "cockfight '' in East and West Godavari districts have gained momentum. Thousands of roosters, sharp knives, crores of money and huge arenas are being readied for organising rooster fights during the three-day Sankranti festivities both in villages and urban areas of the twin districts.

Therefore, to prepare the ground for the deadly fights of roosters, arenas are being spruced up and all preparations are being done.

And not to miss any moment of cockfights, people from other parts of the State have already booked lodge and hotels in advance in southern West Godavari and some parts of East Godavari district where cockfights are very popular. According to sources, all lodges are already booked in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district and Amalapuram in East Godavari district and its neighbouring towns. For three days of the Pongal festival, the rent of the ordinary room may go up to Rs 20,000, for the deluxe room Rs 25, 000 and Rs. 30,000 for suite.

According to observers, crores of rupees exchange hands in betting during the three days of the festival. The punters exchange nearly Rs 300 to 500 crore on cockfight. Betting ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh on one fight.

The mood for the cockfight events starts building up 45 to 60 days before the Sankranti with training of prize cocks.

Though it is a gambling sport and against the law as per Gambling Act, during these three days the police and revenue officials look other way.

For the past seven years, there has been widespread publicity against the cockfights by the animal lovers who also approached the courts seeking stoppage of the cockfight.

The High Court also delivered judgments against the cockfights and directed the governments to prevent it and take action against the organisers.

However, despite the High Court ban, strict warnings by the police and outbreak of Covid -19 pandemic, the punters are actively preparing to hold cockfights as usual in Godavari districts.

Cockfight is a blood sport between roosters. The punters tie a sharp knife or blade to the rooster's leg to make the cocks more deadly.

To make them more fierce and deadly, these cocks are being redied before the fights by giving them regular exercise, good food, badam and pista and training fighting skills.

A. Suribabu a cock trainer, told "The Hans India" that we give them daily massage, bath and feed them almond pista, cashew and eggs including mutton. They are given strong training particularly in swimming. The cost of food for each rooster is about Rs 500 to 700 per day. The training and feeding of good food is more for three months before Sankranti.

He said that there are more than 30 varieties of roosters available and certain among them particularly Dega, Kaki, Nemali , Pingala , Pettamarru are highly in demand and they choose them for cockfights.

He said that the price for each variety of cock is quoted Rs 25,000 to Rs 3 lakh.

Meanwhile, the police officials have made it clear that the people should not participate in cockfight sports and they should enjoy the festivals with their family members.

East Godavari district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu told ' The Hans India' that stringent action would be taken against the cockfight gamblers, cock-knives manufacturers and other related persons in this matter.

The SP instructed the district police not to allow cockfights and conduct raids and book the cases. The SP directed the officials not to compromise but take stern action against those who violate the rule. They would like to encourage the traditional programmes like Rangoli, basketball, badminton and other healthy sports in Pongal. But the big question is would the organisers, punters and enthusiasts and people pouring in from different parts of the State to watch the blood sports, listen to his advice? Let Sankaranti come.