Kakinada: Mothers must get jab to protect children in third wave

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy stated that without any hesitation mothers of five-year-old children may get vaccinated in the district. He inspected the vaccination process along with Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar at Ramanayyapeta High School here on Thursday.

He exhorted the mothers to compulsorily get vaccinated and protect their health and avoid the deadly coronavirus in future. He also advised them to keep up not only their health but also the health of their children. He stated that more cases of Covid-19 have been registered in East Godavari district when compared with other districts in the state. However, he made it clear that the government machinery in the district has been working day and night for the protection of the health of the people in the district. He said that in view of the possible third wave, the children are likely to be affected by the Covid and hence the entire district administration is taking preventive measures for the radiant health of the children in the district.

The district authorities are taking necessary steps to utilize services of gynecologists as well as pediatricians for protecting the health of children as well as mothers. He said that as part of the precautionary measures, care is taken by the district administration to ensure that every mother is vaccinated to protect their children.

He said that the district administration has set up 30-50-bed area hospitals at 25 Community Health Centers in the district to make full use of the services of gynecologists and pediatricians.

He informed that in the 25 Community Health Centres, special arrangements have been made for protecting the health of mothers and their children.