Kakinada: MP Geetha urges people to utilise postal services

Kakinada: Member of Parliament Vanga Geetha appealed to the people to utilise all the services offered by the Postal department, after inaugurating new post office at Vannepudi village of Gollaprolu mandal on Thursday. Pithapuram MLA P Dorababu and Chief Postmaster General AP Circle Dr M Venkateswarlu were also present on the occasion.

The MP stated that the Postal department is playing a vital role in social and economic development of villages.

MLA P Dorababu thanked the postal authorities for their swift response to their request and for the efforts made in opening the new post office in their village within a short span of time. He urged people to utilise all the services being offered by the postal department. He explained about the services the post office is offering.

Chief Postmaster General Venkateswarlu explained the latest digital services introduced by the department including IndiaPost Payments, Bank Services, Postal Life Insurance, Post office Savings Ban schemes and common services centres.

Visakhapatnam Post Office Superintendent DSU Nageswara Reddy said that in the present days the post offices are giving good competition to banks by delivering all kinds of financial and non-financial services to the customer's doorstep. He said that services like Aadhar Card corrections, Aadhar-enabled payments, E-Shram registrations and other services are being provided at post offices.

"Another new service of child enrollment for issuing Aadhar cards to children is also going to be launched very soon at all the post offices." He requested the entire village to make use of the service rendered by this post office.