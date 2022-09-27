Kakinada Municipal Corporation uses drone technology to combat mosquito menace

Kakinada: The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday started using drones to spray mosquito larvicide in water bodies such as open sites, ponds, drainages and canals. The operation was inaugurated by MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy and MP Vanga Geetha at Salipeta Girl's High School.

KMC Commissioner K Ramesh explained the drone technology to the MLA.

MP Geetha stated that the drone technology to curb mosquito menace would be immensely helpful, while MLA Chandrasekhar Reddy said in order to prevent viral fevers, dengue and malaria, this technology has been introduced in the Smart City to eradicate mosquitoes.

Commissioner Ramesh said that they started using drones to spray chemicals in lakes, open sites and water bodies, where there is higher chance of breeding. He said drone technology has been utilised in low-lying areas to a tune of 169 acres in the smart city. He said that major drains have been located within the range of three kilometres and in all these areas drone technology has been employed to eradicate mosquitoes. He informed that the amount and combinations of chemicals sprayed is based on norms of the National Vector borne Disease Control programme. At present drone spray work is taking place in dumping yards, colonies, ponds, open sites and lakes where the chance of mass breeding is high.