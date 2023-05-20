Kakinada: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation organises ‘Offsite mock drill’

Kakinada : Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Kakinada, in association with Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district authorities conducted an ‘offsite mock drill’ at Odalarevu onshore terminal on Friday.

Led by Executive-Director Asset Manager Ratnesh Kumar, the emergency response drill demonstrated a scenario of gas leakage from 14” high pressure gas pipelines connecting Vasistha and U-field subsea wells to VA-S1 plant. The exercise was aimed at demonstrating emergency preparedness of ONGC, mutual aid industries and district crisis group to create awareness amongst the local populace.

Enacting the scenario, at the onset of emergency, DMP (Disaster Management Plan) was activated, which incorporated close co-ordination among M/s Vedanta, M/s PIL, fire services departments of ONGC Kakinada, ONGC Rajahmundry and M/s GAIL, state fire services and medical departments of ONGC Kakinada and A.P. state government.

The Disaster Management Plan was successfully executed with support from district Collector and District Magistrate Himanshu Shukla and SP P Sridhar.

RDO Vasanta Rayudu along with officials from ONGC took part in the mock drill, which is an integral part of ONGC’s culture of safety based on the guidelines of DGMS and is organised periodically.