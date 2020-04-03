Kakinada: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation provides free food packets

Kakinada: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Asset Manager Arvind Morbale under Corporation Social Responsibility took an initiative for distribution of free 1,000 food packets to the poor, roadside beggars, migrant labour and other less privileged sections. The programme was organised to alleviate the sufferings of the poor due to lockdown.



Morbale said as a part of Social Responsibility, the ONGC decided to distribute food packets to the poorest of the poor. He said that the free distribution programme would continue till the lockdown ended. The Abdul Kalam Minority Educational Society associated with ONGC programme. ED – Surface Manager AJ. Meshram, GM (HR) D. Mallik , DGM (HR) R.S. Rama Rao and others were present.