Kakinada: One missing after boat hits pillar

Kakinada: A man from Chintur travelling on a boat went missing and three others were rescued when it collided with a pillar of Sabari bridge in River Godavari on Thursday. The mishap happened while the boat was returning to Chintur from Koyaguru.

According to sources, four villagers had gone to Koyaguru to pick up essential commodities but as night fell by then, they could not do so and were returning to Chintur when the accident took place.

A powerful current of floodwater of Indravati river from Chhattisgarh swayed the boat which hit a pillar of Sabari bridge. The vessel was broken into to forcing all the four in it to jump into waters. On learning of the mishap, police and revenue officials swung into action and rescued three. One person is missing.

The collector asked the rescue team to make efforts to trace the missing man. Chinturu CI . Yuva Kumar told The Hans India said Sathi Babu, Rambabu and Dolayya had been rescued and a search was on for Pentayya, 40.