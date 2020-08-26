Kakinada: ONGC cautions candidates on false promises

Kakinada: ONGC Kakinada cautioned candidates who are applying for apprenticeship in the Eastern Offshore Asset and HPAT Asset, Kakinada, not to believe any false promises made by some people who promise regular appointments in lieu of money.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said Eastern Offshore Asset and HPHT Asset, ONGC Kakinada it issued an advertisement on July 29 for engaging 58 apprentices at its offices in Kakinada and operational areas as a measure of Skill Building initiative for the nation.

It said it has come to its notice that some agencies, fraudsters are charging money from the unemployed youth who have applied for an apprenticeship for getting them selected into ONGC.

The company clarified that this is a temporary recruitment as apprenticeship for skill development as per Government of India policy and not for regular employment in the company and the ONGC was not responsible for any disputes in this matter.