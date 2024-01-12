Kakinada: Online employment portal launched

Kakinada: District collector Dr Kritika Shukla launched a newly designed online web portal at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion said that the state government has taken a key decision to increase employment opportunities for the youth.

The www.employment.ap.gov.in website has been made available for unemployed candidates of the Kakinada district to facilitate online services, employment registration, renewal, and the registration of additional qualifications.

Candidates can easily get employment registration from their location through district employment offices, model career centres, internet centres, and also through mobile. District Employment Training Officer G Srinivasarao said that login details and temporary registration numbers will be sent immediately through SMS to those who have applied online.

After the District Employment Officer approves the candidates’ applications and other requests, the employment registration number will be communicated through SMS. He said that there is also a facility for the candidates to download their employment card through login.

Candidates who have previously registered for employment at the district employment office can get a new card by checking the details with their old employment card number. For other details, candidates can contact on phone number 0884-2373270.

District Public Relations Officer D Nagarjuna, Deputy Employment Officer Ch Sirisha, Young Profession Officer P Prem Kumar, and others were present.