Kakinada PR College bags first prize in statistics quiz

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Statistics department in collaboration with National Statistical Office and Field Operations Division here organised nationwide quiz competition at Andhra Loyola College here on Monday, promoting the spirit of nationality on the occasion of completing 75 years of Independence.

Around 110 students representing 55 colleges from all over the State participated in the quiz competition.

DES Director B Gopal, the chief guest, spoke on the importance of knowing the sacrifice of our freedom fighters for bringing Independence to our country.

Organising head B Kiran Kumar shared his opinion on improvement in different sectors in the post-independent era of India. He also said that despite improvement there will be always scope for betterment. He encouraged the students to make use of each and every opportunity that comes across in their life.

Principal of Andhra Loyola College Rev Fr Dr GAP Kishore said that improvement is always expected and appreciated.

College correspondent Rev Fr G Sagaya Raj explained the prominent role of Statistics in research field. He blessed the participants to make use of this quiz for the enhancement of their knowledge.

Rector Rev Fr Bala Sowri also spoke. The NSO team of Vijayawada, M Srinivas (AD), MJ Samuel (HO-DDO), TRK Murthy (SSO), Gandhi (SSO), Ratna Kumar (SSO), T Radha Madhavi (SSO) conducted the programme.

Head of department Dr N Srinivasa Rao, lecturers N Bharathi and Dr KNVR Lakshmi were the quiz masters.In the quiz competition, PR College, Kakinada bagged first prize and won a cash prize of Rs 5,000 along with a memento. Second prize was won by DVK college, Vizag with a cash prize of Rs 3,000 and a memento. Third prize was won by KBN College, Vijayawada and appreciated with a cash prize of Rs 2,000 and a memento.

Rector Rev Fr Bala Showry, Dr Nunna Srinivasa Rao and R Kiran Kumar of National Statistical Office Ministry of Statistics distributed prizes.