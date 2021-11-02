Kakinada: Prof Prasad Raju takes charge as new VC of JNTU-K

Kakinada: Prof GVR Prasad Raju took charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) here on Sunday.

He said that his priority is securing the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) 'A' grade for the varsity, besides concentrating on research activities, in which it is lagging behind. Improving the professional skills among the students, having a tie up with the local industries and imparting training to private college students through skill development centres were the other priorities.

Prasad Raju thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for posting him as the vice-chancellor of the university.