Kakinada: Relief measures at brisk pace, assures Kannababu

Kakinada: Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu said that relief and rehabilitation measures were in full swing in the flood-affected areas in nine districts. Addressing media here on Monday, the minister said that all reservoirs in East, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts were filled to the brim.

He said primary estimates have revealed that crops in 1,07,797 hectares have been damaged in the nine districts. Horticulture crops were damaged in 13,563 hectares and pisciculture was damaged in 2,974 hectares. He said 478 boats belonging to the fishermen were damaged.

The minister said all the departments are taking up damage control exercise, especially the roads and buildings and electricity departments. He said Yeleru reservoir received 30 tmc ft of water and all drains originating from the reservoir were brimming with copious water inflows. He said 40 colonies in Kakinada rural were badly affected and even Pithapuram, Prattipadu and Anaparthi segments were affected.

Food and essential commodities were being provided to the affected families in these segments. Boats have been requisitioned to rescue the affected families and mineral water is also being provided to them. The health department has been alerted to provide medicines free of cost and the village volunteers were making all-out efforts to help the affected families, Kannababu said.

The civil supplies department has been directed to provide essential commodities to the affected families. Relief and health camps are being organised in the affected areas and permanent measures were being taken to maintain health and hygiene. In view of the imminent cyclone warning from Tuesday, all the officials have been alerted to take adequate steps to mitigate the problem, the minister added.

He said there was no truth in the utterances of TDP leader Nara Lokesh who was camping in East Godavari who claimed that an input subsidy of only Rs 25 lakh was provided. He said Rs 125 crore input subsidy was released in July and August and Rythu Bharosa Kendras paid to the full in May.

He said Lokesh was claiming that 64 people were killed in East Godavari due to floods, and that 700 farmers had committed suicide in the state. Such lies would unnecessarily create a fear among the people, he said.

He alleged that opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu had deceived the farmers of Amaravati by making tall promises and hence they voted against the TDP in the last elections. He said Lokesh has no right to speak ill of the Chief Minister as the people know very well how he was striving to provide good governance.

He said the Chief Minister does not need to prove anything like Naidu did by deceiving people with graphics. He said constructive criticism was always welcome but not untruths about the present government.