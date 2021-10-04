Kakinada: Residents run for cover as monkey scare grips city

Kakinada: People of the city, particularly ladies and children, are scared of venturing out of their homes due to monkey menace these days.

They are present everywhere, including railway station, food stalls and markets. Their movement around colonies is a cause of concern for the residents. By climbing trees, houses and cable wires, the monkeys are creating a big nuisance in several parts of the Smart City.

The monkeys are seen roaming around between 5 am and 10 am in Gandhinagar, Pratap Nagar, Mallayya Agraharam and other areas. They also snatch away cell phones from the hands of pedestrians and also from women and children in the houses.

According to residents, earlier they bit the children and caused health hazards. The parents of the children who were bitten by monkeys had to run to the hospitals and incurred great expenses to treat them.

Particularly ladies and children are afraid of going on the roads as the monkeys are likely to jump upon them and snatch away any items which are eatable. They are also grabbing lunch boxes of the children going to schools.

Many people believe that some monkey trainers are letting loose these monkeys into their areas so that they need not trouble themselves by spending money on feeding them.

When some people caning monkeys, they are pouncing on them. People are bitterly complaining about the indifference of the KMC authorities while they are subjected to suffering by the monkeys.

Even scavengers and sweepers are not spared by the monkeys and they are unable to attend to their works in their areas, said a resident.