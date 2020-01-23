Kakinada: Rich tributes paid to Netaji

Kakinada: On the occasion of birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Thursday, CITU district member M Venkata Ramana and Pensioners' Association state member Ch Satya Narayana Raju paid rich tributes to the leader at Government General Hospital here.



Lauding the services of Netaji to the country during the freedom struggle, Ramana said, "We salute and respect him for forming the Azad Hind Fauj." He said that India is known for unity in diversity.