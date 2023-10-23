  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: Rich tributes paid to SR Sankaran

Kakinada: Rich tributes paid to SR Sankaran
x
Highlights

Political parties and public associations have called upon everyone to work hard to realise the ambitions of the ideal civil servant SR Sankaran.

Kakinada: Political parties and public associations have called upon everyone to work hard to realise the ambitions of the ideal civil servant SR Sankaran.

The 89th birth anniversary of Shankaran was celebrated at Kakinada Collectorate premises on Sunday.

District Revenue Officer K Sridhar Reddy, Sarpanch Buriga Ashirwadam, District Secretary of NGO Association Vepakayala Krishna, leaders of various political parties, and leaders of public associations placed wreaths and paid their respects.

Speaking on the occasion, Social Rights Forum Joint District JAC Convenor Tatipaka Madhu said that SR Sankaran was an exemplary officer who worked for the rights and welfare of SC, ST, BC, minority and women throughout his life.

He said that Sankaran practiced modesty and high humanitarian values in his lifestyle. CPI, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI (ML) New

Democracy, RPI, and BSP leaders paid tributes to Shankaran. Congress state general secretary Akula Venkata Ramana, CPI (ML) New Democracy leader J Venkateswarlu, RPI national secretary Dr Pitta Varaprasad, Kakinada district CPI secretary Bodakonda, STU senior leaders P Subbaraju and others spoke.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X