Kakinada: Rich tributes paid to SR Sankaran

Kakinada: Political parties and public associations have called upon everyone to work hard to realise the ambitions of the ideal civil servant SR Sankaran.



The 89th birth anniversary of Shankaran was celebrated at Kakinada Collectorate premises on Sunday.

District Revenue Officer K Sridhar Reddy, Sarpanch Buriga Ashirwadam, District Secretary of NGO Association Vepakayala Krishna, leaders of various political parties, and leaders of public associations placed wreaths and paid their respects.

Speaking on the occasion, Social Rights Forum Joint District JAC Convenor Tatipaka Madhu said that SR Sankaran was an exemplary officer who worked for the rights and welfare of SC, ST, BC, minority and women throughout his life.

He said that Sankaran practiced modesty and high humanitarian values in his lifestyle. CPI, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI (ML) New

Democracy, RPI, and BSP leaders paid tributes to Shankaran. Congress state general secretary Akula Venkata Ramana, CPI (ML) New Democracy leader J Venkateswarlu, RPI national secretary Dr Pitta Varaprasad, Kakinada district CPI secretary Bodakonda, STU senior leaders P Subbaraju and others spoke.