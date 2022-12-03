Kakinada: Show-cause notice served to sanitary inspector, staff

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Additional Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao on Friday served show-cause notice to a sanitary inspector and sanitary staff for dereliction of duties and poor sanitation management.

The Additional Commissioner was shocked to notice poor sanitation prevailing in the wards, when he was checking the measures taken for sanitation management in 25th and 26th divisions. He directed the officials concerned to serve show-cause notice to Sanitary Inspector L Priyadarsini and the staff.

He also inspected side canals and major outflow drainage in these areas and ordered the officials to clear silt in the side canals for free flow of water in the side canal.

Later interacting with the residents, Narasimha Rao explained to them how to keep the surroundings clean and tidy. He suggested the locals to separate wet and dry garbage and hazardous waste before handing it to sanitation workers. He enquired them whether garbage is collected daily or not. If not, he told them to inform the toll-free number or the nearest secretariat. Action will be taken to get the workers immediately, he assured. He appealed to the public not to throw waste on street corners and other public places.

Asking the officials to inspect and report accordingly, he warned that any violation would be dealt strictly and necessary action would be taken against the erring staff. He also warned them that any complaints received against them (officials) would be immediately attended and necessary action would be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao told the officials not to ignore the guidelines of the higher officials. He asked them to find out whether garbage is removed from every house or not. He warned of taking stern action if he finds any garbage or polluted water during his visit. He requested people to cooperate with the officials concerned regarding sanitation.

The top official ordered the sanitary inspectors and other officials to impose fine on those residents, who throw garbage on roads or vacant areas.