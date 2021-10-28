Kakinada: Students get feel of weapons at Open House Expo

Kakinada: In connection with the Police Commemoration Week, the East Godavari district police conducted an Open House Expo programme for the school children here on Wednesday.



AK 47, SLR, pistol, bomb disposal instruments, rubber bullets, GPS tracking, cell phone jammers, fingerprint system, body cameras, drone cameras, machine guns and other equipment used by police personnel were displayed at the exhibition.

District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu conducted the second day of the Open House Expo here. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy were present.

SP Ravindranath Babu explained the usage of weapons, drones and the methods of detecting explosives, bomb detecting operations and crime intelligence to the MP Vanga Geetha, MLA Chandrasekhar Reddy and school children.

The SP interacted with children and college students during the session. During the open house, the SP inaugurated a blood donation camp at the Police Convention Hall, SP office, Kakinada. Many policemen participated in the camp.

The SP said that everyone should be inspired from police martyrs and move forward in life. He said that they are conducting many programmes in memory of police martyrs and as a part of it, conducted the blood donation camp.