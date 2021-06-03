Kakinada: Students show ways to save nature through paintings

Kakinada: A painting competition for schoolchildren was organised online to celebrate the World Environment Day under the joint auspices of National Children's Science Congress, District Education Department and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science & Technology (APCOST) on Thursday.

As many as 671 students from different schools participated in the competition. They focussed on tropical climate, environment and other topics. The World Environment Day will be celebrated on June 5. District Education Officer S Abraham declared the winners of the competition. He said that due to the Covid crisis, the online painting competitions were organised to increase the interest in the environment among the students.

He said that there was overwhelming response from the students. Abraham said that it is great to see that children are taking interest in saving the earth. He appreciated their vision and concern for environment which was reflected in paintings. National Children's Science Congress district coordinator Kesari Srinivasa Rao said that students were very excited about the competition.

He said that every participant had a different and unique representation of their painting. He said that such competitions also teach them the importance and need to save our natural resources.

