Kakinada: TDP blames YSRCP government over attacks on temples

Kakinada: TDP organized a protest programme at Sri Kanaka Durga Temple, Santacheru here on Friday, opposing attacks on temples in the state.



Participating in the programme, Corporator Tummala Seeta said that attacks on temples should be condemned by all. At many places attacks are taking place on temples. She said that the YSRCP government did not respond properly.

The government has miserably failed to control the attacks and not even arrest the miscreants. Another Corporator B Suryavathi said that TDP will fight against the government until it controls the attacks.

She said that many attacks have taken place on temples in the past 15 months of the YSRC regime. The kind of unchecked attacks on temples did not happen since Independence. She said that no proper investigation was taken up in any attack on the temples. Later they performed poojas in the temple.