Kakinada: Third phase of free ration supply begins

Kakinada: The third phase of free distribution of rice and dal for 16.5 lakh families in East Godavari district began on Wednesday. Tokens were given to the beneficiaries to collect the ration. The beneficiaries had received free ration in two phases in the district in April.

District Supply Officer (DSO) Prasad Rao told 'The Hans India' that there are 2,659 ration shops in the district and they started additional counters in the district. Earlier, ration was distributed without biometric authentication. But now the government has made it mandatory.

He said during the lockdown period, ration shops will open by 6 am and the ration distribution will be completed as per schedule. Red gram and 5 kgs rice will be distributed to the all white ration card holders. He said that the beneficiaries need not wait in long queues in front of ration shops. The ration would be supplied till May 10.