Kakinada: Three died in a road accident

Three people were killed in a road accident on Thursday evening at Musalaiah Peta in Thondangi Mandal of Kakinada district. A motorcycle traveling from Ontimamidi in the Mandal to Sriramapuram of U Kothapalli mandal collided with a tractor.

Two of the three people who were traveling on the bike died on the spot, while the other one died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police identified all the deceased as residents of Sriramapuram in U Kothapalli Mandal.