Kakinada: Ugadi grandly celebrated in East Godavari district

Kakinada: Telugu New Year Ugadi was celebrated grandly in East Godavari district on Saturday. People thronged various temples in the district and also decorated their homes with mango leaves and flowers and consumed the Ugadi pickle made with neem flower, jaggery, salt, tamarind and mango pieces.

The Panchaga Sravarnam programme was conducted across the temples and residential colonies. Vedic scholars offered special prayers at the temples. The Vedic committee of the Annavaram temple performed special prayers wishing world peace.

The district cultural association has organised the Ugadi festivities at Surya Kalamandir in Kakinada. District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran has presided over the programme as the chief guest. Several cultural programmes were held on the occasion. Pundit Vakkalanka Ramakrishna during his Panchanga Sravanam, said that the Subhakruth Nama Samvatsaram will give good results to both India and Andhra Pradesh. Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given supreme importance for mitigating the misery of poor people and has implemented various welfare schemes across the State. He said that during this Telugu New Year, new districts have been carved out for the welfare and progress of Telugu people.

Minister Kannababu said that despite the trifurcation of East Godavari, there will be no harm to the customs and culture of Telugu people. Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran stated that owing to Covid-19, the people suffered a lot in the last two years, but expressed hope that this Telugu New Year Subhkruth Nama Samvatsaram would bring happiness and abundant prosperity to the people. Vedic scholars and poets were felicitated on the occasion of Ugadi. Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, Joint Collectors Summit Kumar, Keerthi Chekuri, A Bhargav Tej and KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar participated in the function.