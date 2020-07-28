Kakinada: Vegetables sold at higher prices at Rythu Bazaar

Kakinada: Almost all vegetables are being sold at exorbitant prices and the prices displayed on the boards hardly match with the actual prices at Rytu Bazars here.



B Bhaskara Sharma, a consumer demanded the reason for the difference between the prices displayed on the board and the actual cost sold to the consumer.

A vegetable vendor replied that they cannot sell as per the prices specified on the board. Coriander is sold at Rs 150 per kg whereas the price quoted on the board is Rs 90. Beans, capsicum, brinjal, ivy gourd, ladies finger are being sold at higher prices. It is also alleged that no official visits the Rythu Bazaars for enquiring about the prices and the exploitation of the customers.

Rythu Bazaar Estate Officer Tummala Venkat Rajan said that stringent action will be taken against the vendors if they are found to be guilty of selling the vegetables at prices higher than that quoted on the board.